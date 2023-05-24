इंडियन आवाज़     24 May 2023 11:00:52      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

TOP NEWS

19 Opposition parties to boycott inauguration of new Parliament building

Parliamentary Affairs Minister urges political parties to participate in inaugural function Staff Repo ...

PM Modi invites Australian CEOs to leverage vast investment opportunities in India

AMN / WEB DESK Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in a dialogue with top Australian CEOs during a busines ...

PM Modi raises concerns over activities of pro-Khalistani elements with his Australian counterpart

@narendramodi AMN / WEB DESK Prime Minister Narendra Modi has raised with his Australian counterpart ...

BUSINESS / ECONOMY

The entire process of withdrawal of 2000 rupees notes to be non-disruptive: RBI Governor

By A R Das The Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das stressed that the entire process of withdrawal of 200 ...

RBI issues fresh advisory for banks in connection with exchange of Rs 2000 notes

AMN / NEW DELHI Reserve Bank of India Governor, Shaktikanta Das has said the withdrawal of 2000 rupees bank ...

Japan expresses interest in joining India’s Unified Payments Interface system

Japan has expressed keen interest in joining India's Unified Payments Interface (UPI) system. In an interview ...

https://theindianawaaz.com/president-murmu-takes-a-historic-sortie-in-a-sukhoi-30-mki-fighter-aircraft/

HEALTH

World Hypertension Day: Migraine sufferers at risk of hypertension

World Hypertension Day: Migraine sufferers at risk of hypertension

By Dr Veena Aggarwal, Persons who suffer severe headaches or migraines are 25% more likely to develop hype ...

WHO Declares Monkeypox No Longer Global Health Emergency

WHO Declares Monkeypox No Longer Global Health Emergency

AMN / WEB DESKThe World Health Organization on Thursday declared Mpox — formerly known as monkeypox — no l ...

PARLIAMENT

19 Opposition parties to boycott inauguration of new Parliament building

19 Opposition parties to boycott inauguration of new Parliament building

Parliamentary Affairs Minister urges political parties to participate in inaugural function Staff Repo ...

Parliamentary Affairs Minister urges political parties to participate in inaugural function of new Parliament Building

Parliamentary Affairs Minister urges political parties to participate in inaugural function of new Parliament Building

FILE Staff Reporter Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi has urged the political parties to p ...

ENVIRONMENT

UN Climate Report Alarms about Global meteorologic conditions

UN Climate Report Alarms about Global meteorologic conditions

Staff Reporter The latest Climate Report released by the UN World Meteorological Organization has revealed ...

Six-year-old cheetah dies in Kuno national park in Madhya Pradesh

Six-year-old cheetah dies in Kuno national park in Madhya Pradesh

AMN A six-year-old cheetah, named Uday, died yesterday in Kuno national park in Sheopur district of Madhya ...

SPORTS

World Table Tennis C’ships: Indian paddlers Sharath Kamal and G Sathiyan makes winning start in Durban, South Africa

AMN Indian paddlers Sharath Kamal and G Sathiyan made a winning start at the World Table Tennis Championshi ...

Preparations in full swing for Khelo India University games that is scheduled on 25th May

AMN In Uttar Pradesh, preparations for Khelo India University games are in full swing. Today the players fr ...

Italian Open: Daniil Medvedev claims first clay-court title of his career as he beat Denmark’s Holger Rune in final

AMN In Italian Open final, world number three tennis star Daniil Medvedev clinched his maiden claycourt tit ...

RELIGION

Over 4 lakh devotees undertook Char Dham Yatra so far in 2023

Over 4 lakh devotees undertook Char Dham Yatra so far in 2023

AMN / WEB DESK The holy Chardham Yatra is going on smoothly in Uttarakhand. Over four lakh devotees have vi ...

Char Dham Yatra begins with opening of portals of Gangotri & Yamunotri on Akshay Tritiya

Char Dham Yatra begins with opening of portals of Gangotri & Yamunotri on Akshay Tritiya

With the opening of doors of Gangotri Dham and Yamunotri Dham, the Char Dham Yatra has begun today, April 22 i ...

POLITICS

Siddaramaiah formally elected CPP leader; To take oath as Karnataka CM on May 20th

Siddaramaiah formally elected CPP leader; To take oath as Karnataka CM on May 20th

AMN / BANGALURU Karnataka The Congress Legislative Party meeting held in Bengaluru today has elected senior ...

Siddaramaiah to be new Chief Minister of Karnataka; DK Shivakumar to be Dy CM

Siddaramaiah to be new Chief Minister of Karnataka; DK Shivakumar to be Dy CM

AMN / WEB DESK The Congress party finally ended the suspense and decided to announce party veteran leader S ...

Forthcoming State Elections could be a warning Bell for BJP

Forthcoming State Elections could be a warning Bell for BJP

By Kushal Jeena By the end of this year and early next year a total of five states are set to go to polls a ...

[metaslider id=28758]

خبرنامہ

قدرتی آفات سے نمٹنے کی حکمت عملی ناکافی اور کمزور

ہم قدرتی آفات کو روک نہیں کر سکتے۔ لیکن ہم یقینی طور پر ان سے ...

اگر امریکہ دیوالیہ ہوگیا تو؟

امریکہ میں حکومت کے لیے قرضے کی حد کا مطلب وہ سطح ہے جہاں تک ت ...

وزیراعظم مودی نے برطانیہ کے اپنے ہم منصب سے کئی شعبوں میں تعاون کو بڑھانے سے اتفاق کیا۔

وزیراعظم نریندر مودی نے آج صبح انگلینڈ کے اپنے ہم منصب رِشی س ...

MARQUEE

Thailand welcomes 9.47 million Foreign tourists so far this year

Thailand welcomes 9.47 million Foreign tourists so far this year

AMN / WEB DESK Thailand continued to be favorite destination for foreign tourist, as the country has welcom ...

The highest record of 500 climbers atop Mount Everest this spring

The highest record of 500 climbers atop Mount Everest this spring

Around 500 people have successfully climbed the highest mountain in the world, Mount Everest. During the curre ...

Cooking for 100 hours: Nigerian chef Hilda Bassey enters Guinness Book of World Records

Cooking for 100 hours: Nigerian chef Hilda Bassey enters Guinness Book of World Records

“Please don’t make it a competition” – Indian chef, Lata Tondon who held the Guinness record Hilda Bac ...

MEDIA

World Press Freedom Day: Journos express concern over shrinking media freedom in India

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI On World Press Freedom Day, media persons here expressed concern over shrinking ...

Press Freedom Day: UN chief asks countries to stop targeting media, truth

"Stop the lies and disinformation. Stop targeting truth and truth-tellers. As journalists stand up for truth, ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

National Technology Day: PM says India moving forward in field of technology with new thinking

AMN / WEB DESK Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that technology is a tool for giving momentum to the c ...

Rapid introduction of Artificial Intelligence is extremely dangerous: Founding scientist

AMN / WEB DESK Geoffrey Hinton, a scientist among the founders of artificial intelligence technologies, has ...

@Powered By: Logicsart