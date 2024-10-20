THE INDIAN AWAAZ

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

US: 7 Dead in Collapse of Ferry Dock on Sapelo Island, Georgia

Oct 20, 2024

AMN / WEB DESK

In the US, at least seven people have died from the partial collapse of a ferry dock on Sapelo Island in the state of Georgia, around 4,30 PM, local time. According to local media, a gangway at the dock collapsed after being struck by a boat, plunging people who had gathered there for a celebration into the water.

Spokesperson for the Georgia Department of Natural Resources said that several people were taken to hospitals while crews from the U.S. Coast Guard, the McIntosh County Fire Department, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, and other agencies were actively searching for survivors.

Sapelo Island, a state-protected barrier island in McIntosh County, Georgia, is accessible only by boat.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

32 killed, 85 wounded after Israeli strikes on GazaStrip

Oct 20, 2024
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Embassy of India in Moscow Hosts India-Russia B2B Networking Dinner for delegates of BRICS Business Forum

Oct 20, 2024
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

UN Expresses Concerns Over Human Rights Violations in Pakistan

Oct 20, 2024

You missed

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Central Railway to run 570 special trains from various places in Maharashtra to clear heavy rush during Diwali & Chhath

October 20, 2024
HINDI SECTION

दिल्ली में CRPF स्कूल के पास तेज धमाका, पुलिस जांच जारी

October 20, 2024
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Explosion near CRPF school in Delhi’s Rohini; forensic team at spot

October 20, 2024
CAMPUS

Dharmendra Pradhan to Visit Singapore & Australia for Educational Collaboration

October 20, 2024