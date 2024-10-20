US: 7 Dead in Collapse of Ferry Dock on Sapelo Island, Georgia

AMN / WEB DESK

In the US, at least seven people have died from the partial collapse of a ferry dock on Sapelo Island in the state of Georgia, around 4,30 PM, local time. According to local media, a gangway at the dock collapsed after being struck by a boat, plunging people who had gathered there for a celebration into the water.

Spokesperson for the Georgia Department of Natural Resources said that several people were taken to hospitals while crews from the U.S. Coast Guard, the McIntosh County Fire Department, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, and other agencies were actively searching for survivors.

Sapelo Island, a state-protected barrier island in McIntosh County, Georgia, is accessible only by boat.