THE INDIAN AWAAZ

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Embassy of India in Moscow Hosts India-Russia B2B Networking Dinner for delegates of BRICS Business Forum

Oct 20, 2024

In order to strengthen India-Russia business ties, Embassy of India in Moscow hosted India-Russia Business to Business Networking Dinner for Indian delegates of BRICS Business Forum. Indian Ambassador to Russia Vinay Kumar met with over 80 industry leaders from India and Russia, exploring trade and investment potential and strategic partnerships. BRICS Business-to-Business engagement is conducted through BRICS Business Council and BRICS Women Business Alliance.

The BRICS Business Forum concluded in Moscow was attended by the business leaders from Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, Iran, UAE, and Ethiopia. During the event, they shared their perspectives on economic growth. Addressing the forum, Russian President Vladimir Putin had asserted that the BRICS countries will generate most of the global economic growth in the coming years.

Our Correspondent reports that these meetings are build up to BRICS Summit to be held from Tuesday in the Russian city of Kazan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also attend the summit apart from the leaders of other member and invited countries.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

32 killed, 85 wounded after Israeli strikes on GazaStrip

Oct 20, 2024
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

US: 7 Dead in Collapse of Ferry Dock on Sapelo Island, Georgia

Oct 20, 2024
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

UN Expresses Concerns Over Human Rights Violations in Pakistan

Oct 20, 2024

You missed

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Central Railway to run 570 special trains from various places in Maharashtra to clear heavy rush during Diwali & Chhath

October 20, 2024
HINDI SECTION

दिल्ली में CRPF स्कूल के पास तेज धमाका, पुलिस जांच जारी

October 20, 2024
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Explosion near CRPF school in Delhi’s Rohini; forensic team at spot

October 20, 2024
CAMPUS

Dharmendra Pradhan to Visit Singapore & Australia for Educational Collaboration

October 20, 2024