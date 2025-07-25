PRESIDENT MURMU COMPLETES 3 YEARS IN OFFICE, LAUNCHES VARIOUS INITIATIVES AT RASHTRAPATI BHAVAN

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

The President of India, Mrs Droupadi Murmu, completed three years in the office today (July 25, 2025). As she completes the third year of her term, President Droupadi Murmu participated in various important initiatives undertaken in Rashtrapati Bhavan and the President’s Estates, which include:

Declaration of Divyangjan-friendly President’s Estate. Rashtrapati Bhavan, Amrit Udyan and Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum became divyangjan-friendly premises after implementing the 50-point recommendation by the Pt. Deendayal Upadhyay National Institute for Persons with Physical Disabilities.

Launch of Rashtrapati Bhavan websites in 22 Indian languages. Official websites of Rashtrapati Bhavan – https://www.rashtrapatibhavan.gov.in/ and https://www.presidentofindia.gov.in/ – now available in 22 Indian languages.

· Inauguration of various facilities for visitors and residents of the President’s Estates, such as the Visitor Facilitation Centre at Rashtrapati Bhavan, Nilayam Nikunj at Rashtrapati Nilayam, Hyderabad, Cafeteria, Souvenir Shop and Reception at Rashtrapati Niwas, Mashobra and a renovated Gym at the President’s Estate.

· Launch of E-Upahaar season 2 to auction over 250 items. All proceeds from the auction will be donated to initiatives supporting the welfare of children. Details – https://upahaar.rashtrapatibhavan.gov.in/

· Launch of e-book – compilation of glimpses of the past one year of the Presidency (link https://rb.nic.in/ebook25.htm).

· Commencement of initiatives to make Rashtrapati Bhavan Net Zero by March 2027.

In her short remarks on the occasion of the launch of various initiatives, the President said that it is a matter of satisfaction that in the past three years, many decisions were taken and works were done which increased the engagement of citizens with Rashtrapati Bhavan. It is always our endeavour to effectively connect all sections of society, especially the underprivileged and backward classes, with the country’s development journey. She expressed happiness over the fact that Rashtrapati Bhavan became more accessible for divyangjan. She expressed confidence that various new initiatives will take place in the coming days.

