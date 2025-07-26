Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

India always first responder for Maldives says PM Modi

Jul 26, 2025

AMN

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today reaffirmed that India will stand with Maldives at every step for its development and prosperity. In a joint statement with President Dr. Mohamed Muizzu, Mr. Modi stated that the friendship between the two countries will always remain strong and clear. He added that mutual cooperation in defense and security reflects the mutual trust between the nations.

Prime Minister Modi emphasized that peace, stability, and prosperity in the Indian Ocean region is a shared goal. He announced that both nations will work together to strengthen regional maritime security at the Colombo Security Conclave.

He noted that, both countries have taken several steps to accelerate their economic partnership, and a Bilateral Investment Treaty to promote mutual investment will be finalized soon.  

Addressing a special press briefing in Malé, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the Maldives is very timely and productive. He stated that, for the first time, a Line of Credit will be extended to the Maldives in Indian Rupees.    

Maldives President Dr. Mohamed Muizzu expressed gratitude to India for extending a Line of Credit. He stated that this LoC will be utilized in various sectors, including defense, ports, healthcare, education, and housing.

        President Muizzu highlighted that India is the principal partner of Maldives in the healthcare sector. He assured that Maldives is committed to further strengthening cooperation with India.

