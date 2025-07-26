Nation Pays Glowing Tributes on Kargil Vijay Diwas; Leaders Recall Heroes’ Valor and Sacrifice

Staff Reporter / AMN

As the nation solemnly observed Kargil Vijay Diwas on Saturday, President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and several other political leaders paid heartfelt tributes to the gallant Indian soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice during the 1999 Kargil War.

In a message on X (formerly Twitter), President Murmu paid homage to the bravehearts, stating, “On the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, I pay tribute to the brave soldiers who laid down their lives for our motherland. This day stands as a symbol of the extraordinary valour, courage, and unwavering determination of our troops.” She emphasized that their selfless devotion and sacrifice will continue to inspire generations of Indians. “Jai Hind! Jai Bharat!” she concluded.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his tribute, remembered the unmatched courage of the soldiers who defended the nation’s honour during one of the most challenging military engagements in recent history. “Kargil Vijay Diwas reminds us of the unparalleled bravery of those sons of Bharat Mata who fought relentlessly to protect the nation’s pride. Their valour will forever be etched in our collective memory,” he said in a post.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh echoed the sentiment, lauding the grit and determination of the Indian Armed Forces. “On Kargil Vijay Diwas, I bow to the valour of our brave soldiers who faced adversity in the most difficult terrain and emerged victorious. Their bravery remains a timeless testimony to the spirit of India’s military,” Singh wrote on X. He added that the nation would remain eternally grateful to their service.

Joining the chorus of tributes, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also extended his salutations. “On Kargil Vijay Diwas, we salute the brave soldiers of our Armed Forces, veterans, and the families of our martyrs. The whole nation bows in gratitude to those who laid down their lives while protecting our sovereignty,” he said, underscoring the enduring legacy of the Kargil heroes.

The Significance of Kargil Vijay Diwas

Kargil Vijay Diwas is commemorated every year on July 26 to mark India’s decisive military victory in the Kargil War of 1999. The conflict, which lasted for over two months, culminated in the successful execution of Operation Vijay, which saw Indian forces recapturing strategic peaks in the Kargil sector of Ladakh that had been surreptitiously occupied by Pakistani intruders.

Initially, the Pakistani military denied any involvement, claiming that the intrusions were carried out by Kashmiri militants. However, a mountain of evidence—ranging from documents found on enemy casualties to confessions by captured personnel—ultimately exposed the direct role of the Pakistani Army. Later admissions from Pakistani leadership further confirmed that the incursions were orchestrated by their armed forces under the command of General Ashraf Rashid.

The conflict showcased the unbreakable spirit of Indian soldiers, who fought at altitudes above 18,000 feet in extreme weather conditions. The war claimed the lives of over 500 Indian soldiers, whose courage and sacrifice continue to serve as a guiding light for the nation.

Today, as India remembers its heroes, Kargil Vijay Diwas stands as a poignant reminder of the price of freedom and the steadfast resolve of those who defend it.

On Kargil Vijay Diwas, COAS General Upendra Dwivedi Hails Operation Sindoor as Decisive Strike Against Terror

Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi said that during Operation Sindoor, Indian armed forces showed the same valour as in Kargil, destroyed Pakistan’s terrorist infrastructure, and achieved a decisive victory. After paying tribute to the fallen soldiers at the Kargil War Memorial on the occasion of the 26th Kargil Vijay Diwas in Drass, General Dwivedi highlighted the recent Operation Sindoor.

He said the Indian Army decisively struck terror infrastructure in response to enemy aggression. He emphasized that India offered peace but faced cowardice and responded with courage. He also praised the country’s strong air defence system, calling it a powerful shield against drones and missile threats.

He recalled the bravery of soldiers in Operation Vijay in 1999 who reclaimed high-altitude posts from Pakistani forces and saluted the martyrs who made the ultimate sacrifice for India’s peace. Acknowledging the presence of the parents of Kargil heroes, he said their courage, patience, and sacrifice continue to inspire the nation.

The Chief of Army Staff said the entire country salutes the families of the warriors who laid down their lives in the line of duty. Union Ministers Mansukh Mandaviya and Sanjay Seth also paid tribute to fallen heroes at the Kargil War Memorial this morning.