Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah today unveiled the National Cooperative Policy 2025 in New Delhi this evening. Speaking on the occasion, Mr Shah said the Policy will play a huge role in achieving the goal of Viksit Bharat 2047. He added that the Policy aims to realize the vision of prosperity through cooperation by creating a roadmap at the grassroots level. He said that the country’s first National Cooperative Policy was issued in 2002 when Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the Prime Minister.

