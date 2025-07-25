Over 2,000 Scientists Visit 7,900 Villages Under Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Union Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that for the first time, a team of over two thousand scientists visited more than seven thousand 900 villages under the Vikasit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan.

Replying to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Mr Chouhan stated that the scientists collected detailed information on the agro-climatic conditions of each village. He said, in addition, farmers were made aware of soil nutrient content, suitable seed varieties, and crop cultivation techniques for farming.