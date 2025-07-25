Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Indian Rupee shows short-term strength backed by improved trade data: Emkay Report

Jul 25, 2025

 AMN

According to Emkay Wealth Management’s latest report, the Indian Rupee has shown short-term strength, partly supported by improved trade data, recovering from a recent high of Rs 87 as compared to the US Dollar. The report has observed that the durability of this rebound in Indian currency hinges on the return of foreign capital, expected once US interest rates begin to ease.

The report says that global currency markets are undergoing a significant transition. The US dollar faces consistent downward pressure, driven by lingering uncertainties around US interest rates and the possibility of new trade tariffs.

Meanwhile, the Euro and British Pound have gained ground, following timely and aggressive rate cuts by the European Central Bank (ECB) and the Bank of England (BOE), according to the report.

