BUSINESS AWAAZ

Atal Pension Yojna achieves milestone by crossing 8 cr enrolments

Jul 26, 2025

The Atal Pension Yojana, APY has achieved a significant milestone by surpassing 8 crore total gross enrolments with an addition of 39 lakh new subscribers in the current Financial Year alone. It is a flagship social security scheme of the Government of India administered by PFRDA. This milestone comes as the scheme celebrates its 10th anniversary since its launch on 9th May, 2015.

        Launched with a vision to create a universal social security system for all Indians, the APY is a voluntary, contributory pension scheme, focused on poor, underprivileged, and workers in the unorganized sector.

BUSINESS AWAAZ VARIETY/ TRAVEL

From Palaces to People: Heritage Tourism Finds New Purpose at Vadodara Conclave

Jul 26, 2025
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Final Trade July 25: Sensex Sheds 721 Pts, Nifty Below 24,850 Amid Global Jitters

Jul 26, 2025
BUSINESS AWAAZ

US Markets Ends Mixed: Alphabet Powers Tech Rally, Dow Slips on Broader Weakness

Jul 26, 2025

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Trump Inclination Towards Preserving Key Limits On Nuclear Weapons Set By New START Treaty With Russia

26 July 2025 1:03 PM
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Egypt & Qatar Vow To Continue Mediation Efforts For Gaza Ceasefire

26 July 2025 1:01 PM
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Cross-border fighting between Thailand & Cambodia enters Day 3; Death toll rises to 33

26 July 2025 1:00 PM
BUSINESS AWAAZ VARIETY/ TRAVEL

From Palaces to People: Heritage Tourism Finds New Purpose at Vadodara Conclave

26 July 2025 12:56 PM
