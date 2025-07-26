Atal Pension Yojna achieves milestone by crossing 8 cr enrolments

The Atal Pension Yojana, APY has achieved a significant milestone by surpassing 8 crore total gross enrolments with an addition of 39 lakh new subscribers in the current Financial Year alone. It is a flagship social security scheme of the Government of India administered by PFRDA. This milestone comes as the scheme celebrates its 10th anniversary since its launch on 9th May, 2015.

Launched with a vision to create a universal social security system for all Indians, the APY is a voluntary, contributory pension scheme, focused on poor, underprivileged, and workers in the unorganized sector.