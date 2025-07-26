Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

BUSINESS AWAAZ

India extends Rs 4,850 Crore Line of Credit to Maldives; Both countries sign 4 MoUs & 3 agreements

Jul 26, 2025
India extends 4,850 Crore rupees Line of Credit to Maldives; Both countries sign 4 MoUs & 3 agreements

AMN

India and the Maldives on Friday exchanged several agreements after delegation-level talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maldives President Dr Mohamed Muizzu at Male. In his press statement following the talks, Prime Minister Modi extended his congratulations to the President and the people of Maldives on the historic 60th anniversary of independence.

India has extended 4,850 Crore rupees Line of Credit to Maldives. This financial assistance is expected to fund key infrastructure and developmental projects across the country. An amendatory agreement was signed to reduce the Maldives’ annual debt repayment obligations on previous Indian-funded Line of credit. Both countries today signed 4 MoUs and 3 agreements. They are in the field of Fisheries & Aquaculture, Digital Solution and recognition of Indian Pharmacopoeia.

        Network-to-Network Agreement between NPCI International Payment Limited and Maldives Monetary Authority for launching UPI in Maldives is also signed between two countries. Terms of Reference of the India-Maldives Free Trade Agreement (FTA) was also agreed between two nations.

        Mr. Modi also handed over 3 thousand 300 social housing units in Hulhumale built under India’s Buyers’ Credit facilities. The Prime Minister also inaugurated Roads and Drainage system project in Addu city and 6 High Impact Community Development Projects in Maldives. Mr. Modi will also inaugurate Ministry of Defence Building of Government of Maldives. He will also hand over 2 BHISHM cubes.

Related Post

BUSINESS AWAAZ VARIETY/ TRAVEL

From Palaces to People: Heritage Tourism Finds New Purpose at Vadodara Conclave

Jul 26, 2025
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Final Trade July 25: Sensex Sheds 721 Pts, Nifty Below 24,850 Amid Global Jitters

Jul 26, 2025
BUSINESS AWAAZ

US Markets Ends Mixed: Alphabet Powers Tech Rally, Dow Slips on Broader Weakness

Jul 26, 2025

You missed

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Trump Inclination Towards Preserving Key Limits On Nuclear Weapons Set By New START Treaty With Russia

26 July 2025 1:03 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Egypt & Qatar Vow To Continue Mediation Efforts For Gaza Ceasefire

26 July 2025 1:01 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Cross-border fighting between Thailand & Cambodia enters Day 3; Death toll rises to 33

26 July 2025 1:00 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ VARIETY/ TRAVEL

From Palaces to People: Heritage Tourism Finds New Purpose at Vadodara Conclave

26 July 2025 12:56 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!