2nd round of negotiations for India-New Zealand FTA concludes

AMN

The second round of negotiations for the India-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement concluded today in New Delhi.

According to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the conclusion of the second round of negotiations will further strengthen bilateral trade and economic partnerships. The Ministry said the second round of negotiations was held from 14th to 25th of this month.

In this round, significant advancement in multiple areas, including trade in goods and services, investment, and economic cooperation, was achieved. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to concluding a balanced, comprehensive, and forward-looking agreement. Third round of negotiations to be held in New Zealand in September this year. Country’s bilateral merchandise trade with New Zealand reached 1.3 billion US dollars in the financial year 2024-25. The FTA is expected to enhance trade flows, support investment linkages, and promote supply chain resilience between the two countries.