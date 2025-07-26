Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

BUSINESS AWAAZ

2nd round of negotiations for India-New Zealand FTA concludes

Jul 26, 2025

AMN

The second round of negotiations for the India-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement concluded today in New Delhi.

According to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the conclusion of the second round of negotiations will further strengthen bilateral trade and economic partnerships. The Ministry said the second round of negotiations was held from 14th to 25th of this month.

In this round, significant advancement in multiple areas, including trade in goods and services, investment, and economic cooperation, was achieved. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to concluding a balanced, comprehensive, and forward-looking agreement. Third round of negotiations to be held in New Zealand in September this year. Country’s bilateral merchandise trade with New Zealand reached 1.3 billion US dollars in the financial year 2024-25. The FTA is expected to enhance trade flows, support investment linkages, and promote supply chain resilience between the two countries.

Related Post

BUSINESS AWAAZ

Final Trade July 25: Sensex Sheds 721 Pts, Nifty Below 24,850 Amid Global Jitters

Jul 26, 2025
BUSINESS AWAAZ

US Markets Ends Mixed: Alphabet Powers Tech Rally, Dow Slips on Broader Weakness

Jul 26, 2025
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Major Asian stock indices down

Jul 26, 2025

You missed

HINDI SECTION

Share Bazar July 25: लगातार दूसरे दिन गिरावट; सेंसेक्स 721 अंक टूटा, निफ्टी 24,850 के नीचे बंद

26 July 2025 1:17 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
SPORTS

Badminton: Unnati upsets Olympic medalist P.V. Sindhu in China Open pre-quarterfinals

26 July 2025 1:15 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Final Trade July 25: Sensex Sheds 721 Pts, Nifty Below 24,850 Amid Global Jitters

26 July 2025 1:10 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

US Markets Ends Mixed: Alphabet Powers Tech Rally, Dow Slips on Broader Weakness

26 July 2025 1:00 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!