BUSINESS AWAAZ

FTA with UK to be approved by British parliament soon, says commerce secretary

Jul 26, 2025
Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal has informed that India’s Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with UK will be approved in the British Parliament as soon as possible with UK keen to get it over the line.

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, Mr Barthwal added that UK sees the trade deal with India as very significant for their growth. Mr Barthwal also laid stress on educating and training the stakeholders, as well as capacity building for exporters to maximise gains. The Commerce Secretary further highlighted that the FTA balances the strengths and sensitivities of both the countries for mutual benefit and neither is left short changed. India has also been able to safeguard sensitive sectors like dairy, cereals and millets, pulses along with strategic exclusions like energy fuels, marine vessels, smart phones and optical fibres to protect farmors MSMEs, and national interests.

