Major Asian stock indices down

Jul 26, 2025

July 25

Major Asian stock indices slipped today as investors booked profits ahead of a crucial week marked by U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariff deadline and key central bank meetings in the United States, Japan, and Europe.

        Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index declined 1.36 percent, Japan’s Nikkei 225 index dipped 0.90 percent and China’s Shanghai Composite lost 0.34 percent. Singapore’s Strait Times index also ended in the red with 0.30 percent losses. On the other hand, South Korea’s Kospi index rose 0.20 per cent.

        Major European indices were trading mixed in intra-day trade. Germany’s DAX was trading 0.45 per cent down and London’s FTSE 100 was also 0.25 percent lower. Whereas, France’s CAC was trading with 0.25 percent gains, when reports last came in.

