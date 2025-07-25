Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

France to officially recognise Palestinian state at UNGA in september: President Macron

Jul 25, 2025
French President Emmanuel Macron said that France will officially recognise a Palestinian state during the United Nations General Assembly in September. In his social media post, the French President said this decision to recognise the State of Palestine has been taken in accordance with the historic commitment of France to a just and lasting peace in the Middle East. He said, the urgent need today is for the war in Gaza to end and for the civilian population to be rescued.

Saying that peace is possible, he pointed out that we need an immediate ceasefire, the release of all hostages, and massive humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza. He further added that the world must also guarantee the demilitarisation of Hamas, and secure and rebuild Gaza. Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has criticised this decision in the wake of the  October 7th massacre. He has called this plan a grave mistake, accusing the French President of ignoring the risks posed by Hamas and other groups. Currently, the State of Palestine is recognised by more than 140 of the 193 member states of the UN

