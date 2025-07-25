Iran reiterates to continue uranium enrichment ahead of Istanbul talks

AMN

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi has reiterated Tehran’s commitment to uranium enrichment ahead of the resumption of talks with the European nations. Earlier, Mr. Araghchi had said that Iran would continue its peaceful nuclear programme, including uranium enrichment, stressing the country’s inalienable rights under the international law. Iran’s semi-official Tasnim News Agency reported that during a meeting in Tehran, Mr. Araghchi said, they will continue to steadfastly defend the rights of the Iranian people in peaceful nuclear energy, particularly enrichment.

His remarks came a day ahead of the sixth round of nuclear negotiations with Germany, France, the European Union, the UK, scheduled to begin in Istanbul today. On June 13, Israel launched a massive airstrike targetting Iranian military and nuclear sites. A week after, the US carried out strikes at three nuclear sites of Iran, a move Tehran said is a grave violation of the United Nations Charter, international law and the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty. The US and Israel have repeatedly expressed opposition to Iran’s nuclear enrichment activities. However, Iran has defended its sovereign right in conducting nuclear enrichment for peaceful and civilian purposes.