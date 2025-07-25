PM Modi Begins Maldives Visit with Grand Welcome, Eyes Stronger Bilateral Ties

AMN / MALE

Prime Minister Narendra Modi began his two-day state visit to the Maldives on Friday with a ceremonial reception at Republic Square in Male, underscoring the strengthening partnership between India and the island nation. His arrival was marked by a warm gesture from Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu, who personally welcomed the Indian leader at the airport—a move widely seen as a diplomatic message of goodwill and mutual respect.

Top members of the Maldivian Cabinet, including the Ministers for Foreign Affairs, Defence, Finance, and Homeland Security, were also present, reflecting the significance attached to the visit. This is Modi’s third trip to the Maldives and the first by any head of government since President Muizzu assumed office.

On his arrival, PM Modi expressed his appreciation through a post on social media platform X, saying, “Landed in Male. Deeply touched by the gesture of President Muizzu to come to the airport to welcome me. I am confident that India–Maldives friendship will scale new heights of progress in the times to come.”

In a heartwarming moment, PM Modi visited the Kurumba Village Resort where members of the Indian community had gathered to greet him. Children dressed in traditional Maldivian attire performed classical dances as chants of “Vande Mataram” filled the air. During his interaction, PM Modi met young children and signed paintings they had created—one of which drew a particularly joyful reaction from a girl who said she painted it with her mother and was thrilled to receive the Prime Minister’s autograph.

“The Indian diaspora plays a crucial role in furthering friendship between India and the Maldives,” Modi posted along with photos of the interaction. “Happy to have interacted with members of the diaspora and I thank them for the warm welcome.”

The high-profile visit is scheduled to culminate with PM Modi attending the Maldives’ 60th Independence Day celebrations on Saturday as the Guest of Honour. The milestone event highlights India’s central role in the Maldives’ diplomatic landscape and shared regional aspirations.

Modi and Muizzu are also expected to review the progress of the India–Maldives Joint Vision for a Comprehensive Economic and Maritime Security Partnership, an ambitious roadmap adopted during Muizzu’s India visit in October 2024. The year 2025 has already witnessed a surge in bilateral engagements, including several ministerial exchanges.

India continues to position itself as the Maldives’ “first responder” in times of crisis, from natural disasters to public health emergencies. As both nations work to deepen their strategic and developmental ties, PM Modi’s visit aims to reaffirm India’s unwavering commitment to its key maritime neighbor in the Indian Ocean region.