Dhaka always wanted good relationship with Delhi, says Bangladesh foreign adviser

Zakir Hossain / Dhaka

Bangladesh’s Foreign Affairs Adviser Touhid Hossain on Thursday welcomed the presence of the Indian medical team treating victims of the Dhaka plane crash, reaffirming the interim government’s commitment to maintaining a good working relationship with India based on “reciprocity and mutual respect.”

“We always wanted that… From day one we said we want good working relationship with India on the basis of reciprocity and mutual respect. Our position remains unchanged,” Hossain told reporters when asked if the Indian medical team’s presence signaled improving ties between the two neighbours. He stressed that no one from the interim government ever said they do not want good relations with India.

A specialised team of Indian burn specialists and nurses from Delhi’s premier Ram Manohar Lohia and Safdarjung Hospitals arrived in Dhaka on Wednesday night and began working at the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery (NIBPS) from Thursday morning. The team brought essential medical support and is assessing the condition of the victims, with recommendations for further treatment, including specialised care in India if necessary. Additional Indian medical teams may follow based on their findings.

The visit follows Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s message of condolence and support after the 21 July military aircraft crash at Dhaka’s Milestone School and College. The Indian High Commission in Dhaka had earlier written to the Bangladesh government offering facilitation of critical medical care in India for severely injured patients, in line with Prime Minister Modi’s assurance.