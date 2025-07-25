Indian medical team assesses burn victims of Dhaka plane crash

Zakir Hossain / Dhaka

The Indian medical team, in Dhaka to help provide treatment to victims of the July 21 military plane crash that devastated Milestone School and College, has held detailed medical consultations with senior officials of the Bangladesh’s Ministry of Health and doctors at the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery (NIBPS) in Dhaka.

According to India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the team reviewed all critical cases, discussed treatment protocols, and provided assessments for future medical care, including possible treatment in India. They also brought essential medicines and are expected to stay for about a week, with more Indian teams to follow if needed.

The visit of the Indian doctors and nursing officials follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s assurance to extend all possible assistance and support to Bangladesh in the wake of the tragic incident of plane crash in Dhaka on Monday.

The crash, caused by a mechanical failure of a Bangladesh Air Force F-7 BGI training jet, has so far claimed 33 lives as of Friday (July 25), after two more students succumbed to their injuries at NIBPS. Around 170 people were injured in the incident, many of them schoolchildren with severe burn injuries.