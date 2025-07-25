Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Indian medical team assesses burn victims of Dhaka plane crash

Jul 25, 2025

Zakir Hossain / Dhaka

The Indian medical team, in Dhaka to help provide treatment to victims of the July 21 military plane crash that devastated Milestone School and College, has held detailed medical consultations with senior officials of the Bangladesh’s Ministry of Health and doctors at the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery (NIBPS) in Dhaka.

According to India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the team reviewed all critical cases, discussed treatment protocols, and provided assessments for future medical care, including possible treatment in India. They also brought essential medicines and are expected to stay for about a week, with more Indian teams to follow if needed.

The visit of the Indian doctors and nursing officials follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s assurance to extend all possible assistance and support to Bangladesh in the wake of the tragic incident of plane crash in Dhaka on Monday.

The crash, caused by a mechanical failure of a Bangladesh Air Force F-7 BGI training jet, has so far claimed 33 lives as of Friday (July 25), after two more students succumbed to their injuries at NIBPS. Around 170 people were injured in the incident, many of them schoolchildren with severe burn injuries.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Trump Inclination Towards Preserving Key Limits On Nuclear Weapons Set By New START Treaty With Russia

Jul 26, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Egypt & Qatar Vow To Continue Mediation Efforts For Gaza Ceasefire

Jul 26, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Cross-border fighting between Thailand & Cambodia enters Day 3; Death toll rises to 33

Jul 26, 2025

You missed

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Trump Inclination Towards Preserving Key Limits On Nuclear Weapons Set By New START Treaty With Russia

26 July 2025 1:03 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Egypt & Qatar Vow To Continue Mediation Efforts For Gaza Ceasefire

26 July 2025 1:01 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Cross-border fighting between Thailand & Cambodia enters Day 3; Death toll rises to 33

26 July 2025 1:00 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ VARIETY/ TRAVEL

From Palaces to People: Heritage Tourism Finds New Purpose at Vadodara Conclave

26 July 2025 12:56 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!