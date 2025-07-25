Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

S. Korea: Court orders Yoon to compensate for people’s martial law suffering

Jul 25, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

A South Korean court ordered former President Yoon Suk Yeol today to compensate ordinary people for the mental distress caused by his December 3 martial law declaration. The Seoul Central District Court issued the order while ruling in favour of 104 citizens who filed a class-action suit against Yoon to demand 100,000 won each in return for emotional damage related to the martial law incident. It is the first ruling in which a court recognised the damage suffered by people due to the martial law and their right to claim compensation.

The court noted that Yoon paralysed the National Assembly through the illegal and unconstitutional martial law imposition, and violated the presidential duty to protect the people’s right to life, freedom and dignity.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Trump Inclination Towards Preserving Key Limits On Nuclear Weapons Set By New START Treaty With Russia

Jul 26, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Egypt & Qatar Vow To Continue Mediation Efforts For Gaza Ceasefire

Jul 26, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Cross-border fighting between Thailand & Cambodia enters Day 3; Death toll rises to 33

Jul 26, 2025

You missed

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Trump Inclination Towards Preserving Key Limits On Nuclear Weapons Set By New START Treaty With Russia

26 July 2025 1:03 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Egypt & Qatar Vow To Continue Mediation Efforts For Gaza Ceasefire

26 July 2025 1:01 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Cross-border fighting between Thailand & Cambodia enters Day 3; Death toll rises to 33

26 July 2025 1:00 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ VARIETY/ TRAVEL

From Palaces to People: Heritage Tourism Finds New Purpose at Vadodara Conclave

26 July 2025 12:56 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!