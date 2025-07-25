S. Korea: Court orders Yoon to compensate for people’s martial law suffering

AMN/ WEB DESK

A South Korean court ordered former President Yoon Suk Yeol today to compensate ordinary people for the mental distress caused by his December 3 martial law declaration. The Seoul Central District Court issued the order while ruling in favour of 104 citizens who filed a class-action suit against Yoon to demand 100,000 won each in return for emotional damage related to the martial law incident. It is the first ruling in which a court recognised the damage suffered by people due to the martial law and their right to claim compensation.

The court noted that Yoon paralysed the National Assembly through the illegal and unconstitutional martial law imposition, and violated the presidential duty to protect the people’s right to life, freedom and dignity.