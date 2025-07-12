Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

UN chief Antonio Guterres condemns attacks on civilian vessels in Red Sea

Jul 12, 2025

AMN

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has strongly condemned the resumption of attacks on civilian vessels in the Red Sea by the armed group Houthis in Yemen.

In a statement yesterday, the spokesman of UN Secretary-General, Stephane Dujarric said, the sinking of two commercial vessels, along with the deaths of at least four crew members and injuries to others, is a dangerous re-escalation in this critical waterway.

The spokesman said, with at least 15 crew members reported to be missing, Mr Guterres called on the Houthis not to take any actions that impede the ongoing search-and-rescue operations for the missing crew.

The UN Chief emphasized that international law must be respected by all parties at all times.

Since November 2023, the Houthis have targeted around 70 merchant vessels with missiles, drones and small boat attacks in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

