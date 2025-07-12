Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Over 1,000 state department staff laid off amid Trump administration’s federal workforce cuts

Jul 12, 2025

In the USA, more than 1,000 State Department employees have been laid off as part of the Trump administration’s efforts to reduce the federal workforce. Local media reported that the involuntary staff reductions included 1,107 civil service and 246 foreign service employees.

It also stated that nearly all civil service staff in the U.S. refugee admissions office were cut. More than 1,500 other State Department employees took voluntary departures earlier this year as part of the federal government’s massive reorganization effort. The layoffs come just days after the Supreme Court ruled that the Trump administration’s plan to slash the size of the federal workforce could move forward.

