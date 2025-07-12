Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Russian Foreign Minister meets North Korean counterpart Choe Son-hui

Jul 12, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

North Korea and Russia reaffirmed their strong ties during a meeting of their top diplomats in a coastal North Korean resort city, today.

North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui met her Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, in Wonsan for the second round of strategic talks between the two countries, a day after Lavrov arrived in the city, where a tourist zone opened earlier this month.

In opening remarks, Lavrov reaffirmed Choe’s earlier description of their bilateral ties as an invincible military brotherhood, citing North Korean troops who fought alongside Russian soldiers against Ukrainian forces in Russia’s western region of Kursk.

He also pledged to make efforts so that more Russian tourists will visit the resort city, such as increasing flights. Choe reaffirmed her country’s support for Russia, describing their ties as rising to an unbreakable level.

Lavrov’s trip to the North will last till tomorrow, when he is set to fly to China to attend a foreign ministerial meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation member states.

His trip comes as Moscow and Pyongyang have been reinforcing their broad-based cooperation since Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un signed a “comprehensive strategic partnership” treaty during a summit in Pyongyang in June last year.

