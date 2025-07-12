US President Trump visits flood-stricken central Texas

AMN/ WEB DESK

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump visited flood-stricken central Texas yesterday, describing the devastation as unprecedented.

Their visit comes after catastrophic floods claimed at least 120 lives, including 36 children, and left over 160 missing in the US State.

During his visit, President Trump met grieving families, rescue workers and the Coast Guard. He reassured the residents of hard-hit Kerrville that the government would help rebuild the flood-hit areas.

President Trump, along with the First Lady, conducted an aerial survey of flood-hit areas in Kerr County, particularly along the Guadalupe River, which surged by more than 20 feet of water in hours.

Officials said, more than 12,300 volunteers have been working 10 hours a day in search of the people still missing statewide. Authorities have said that they will not relent until everyone is accounted for.