THE INDIAN AWAAZ

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

UN Expresses Concerns Over Human Rights Violations in Pakistan

Oct 20, 2024

A detailed report by the United Nations Human Rights Committee has raised serious concerns over the spread of religious intolerance, forced kidnappings and conversion of Hindu and Christian minority girls, curbs on media and freedom of expression in Pakistan. The UN committee also raised questions over the Pakistan government’s inability to tackle the dangerously-increasing numbers of attacks and threats on Shia Muslims, Christians, Ahmadis, Hindus and Sikhs.

The concerns were raised during the review of human rights conditions in Pakistan by the UN’s International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (CCPR) committee. The report also questioned Islamabad’s ongoing curbs, outages and surveillance by government institutions and authorities on social media and internet to tactically devise and manage the general elections in the country.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

32 killed, 85 wounded after Israeli strikes on GazaStrip

Oct 20, 2024
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Embassy of India in Moscow Hosts India-Russia B2B Networking Dinner for delegates of BRICS Business Forum

Oct 20, 2024
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

US: 7 Dead in Collapse of Ferry Dock on Sapelo Island, Georgia

Oct 20, 2024

You missed

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Central Railway to run 570 special trains from various places in Maharashtra to clear heavy rush during Diwali & Chhath

October 20, 2024
HINDI SECTION

दिल्ली में CRPF स्कूल के पास तेज धमाका, पुलिस जांच जारी

October 20, 2024
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Explosion near CRPF school in Delhi’s Rohini; forensic team at spot

October 20, 2024
CAMPUS

Dharmendra Pradhan to Visit Singapore & Australia for Educational Collaboration

October 20, 2024