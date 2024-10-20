UN Expresses Concerns Over Human Rights Violations in Pakistan

A detailed report by the United Nations Human Rights Committee has raised serious concerns over the spread of religious intolerance, forced kidnappings and conversion of Hindu and Christian minority girls, curbs on media and freedom of expression in Pakistan. The UN committee also raised questions over the Pakistan government’s inability to tackle the dangerously-increasing numbers of attacks and threats on Shia Muslims, Christians, Ahmadis, Hindus and Sikhs.

The concerns were raised during the review of human rights conditions in Pakistan by the UN’s International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (CCPR) committee. The report also questioned Islamabad’s ongoing curbs, outages and surveillance by government institutions and authorities on social media and internet to tactically devise and manage the general elections in the country.