Gaza at a ‘critical juncture’ as top UN officials call for a ceasefire now

The UN Secretary-General has said the death of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar should lead to a swift end to the year-long war in Gaza, the release of all hostages and unimpeded delivery of aid, his Deputy Spokesperson told reporters on Friday.

“Although he does not comment on events of this nature, the Secretary-General is interested that this now leads to an immediate ceasefire, the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages and unrestricted humanitarian access to Gaza,” Farhan Haq told the daily press briefing at UN Headquarters.

Increasingly dire in the north

Providing the latest updates, he said the UN humanitarian office, OCHA, reported conditions in the north as increasingly dire and dangerous for civilians, with families trying to survive under heavy bombardment.

The UN agency for Palestine refugees, UNRWA, confirmed a third attack by Israel on the agency’s facilities in the last week, Mr. Haq said, adding that scores of people were killed after strikes hit a school in Jabalia.

OCHA warned that the ongoing lack of access to the Jabalia refugee camp is having life-threatening impacts. On Friday, the UN agency had submitted an urgent request to the Israeli authorities to facilitate the evacuation of a few dozen people reportedly trapped under the rubble, he said.

“In previous instances, OCHA accompanied rescue teams whose access was facilitated too late, resulting in only dead bodies being recovered,” the Deputy Spokesperson said.

The UN and partners stand ready to provide water and food, he stressed, noting that the World Food Programme (WFP) could only reach about 100,000 people in the north due to lack of access and fighting.

The UN food agency reported that on Tuesday, only 12 trucks carrying wheat flour entered northern Gaza after two weeks of closed crossings, with enough supplies to feed only 9,200 families.

“We call on the Israeli authorities to allowed safe, sustained and unimpeded access to Jabalia and all areas of the north where people are in desperate need of assistance,” Mr. Haq said, emphasising that aid organizations must be able to carry out their lifesaving work across the Strip.

Much of Gaza’s 2.3 million people are displaced, according to several UN agencies.

UNICEF: Aid drying up

The UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) spokesperson in Gaza James Elder said earlier on Friday that only 80 trucks carrying food and water assistance had been allowed into the north since 2 October.

He warned that one year on from the first forced evacuations in the Strip, the international community is “watching history repeat itself” and warned against a “déjà vu, with even darker shadows”.

Many Palestinians hope that the death of Mr. Sinwar, the Hamas leader, will bring a halt to the fighting in Gaza, Mr. Elder added, after Israel confirmed that the militant had been killed in southern Gaza earlier this week.

“I had multiple reports from civilians on the ground, from young people I had met who thought this would be the end of the war and whose emotions responded because they felt now the war would finally be over,” the UNICEF spokesperson said.