Over 4 crore people living in extreme poverty in Bangladesh: UN Report

Oct 19, 2024

AMN/ WEB DESK

A UN report has stated that in Bangladesh, around 4.17 crore people are living in extreme poverty, with 6.5 per cent of the population facing severely dire conditions.

The report, titled “Global Multidimensional Poverty Index 2024: Poverty Amid Conflict”, was published jointly by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and Oxford Poverty and Human Development Initiative of Oxford University recently, and paints a grim picture of Bangladesh’s poverty crisis.

The report identifies poor living standards as the largest contributor to Bangladesh’s poverty rate, accounting for 45.1 per cent of the poverty index. Education and health factors also play significant roles, contributing 37.6 per cent and 17.3 per cent.   

Globally, the report reveals that 110 crore people are living in extreme poverty, with nearly half residing in conflict-affected regions. A staggering 83 per cent of those living in extreme poverty are found in African and South Asian countries, further highlighting the regional challenges, comments United News of Bangladesh (UNB) based on the report.

In South Asia, an alarming 27.2 crore people live in households where at least one member suffers from malnutrition, underscoring the severe health and nutritional issues that compound poverty in the region. The latest report calls attention to the urgent need for targeted interventions to address the root causes of poverty and improve living conditions for millions in Bangladesh and beyond.

