BRICS will drive global economic growth: Russian President Vladimir Putin

AMN/ WEB DESK

Russian President Vladimir Putin has asserted that the BRICS group will generate most of the global economic growth in the coming years due to its size and relatively fast growth compared with that of developed Western nations.

Speaking at BRICS business forum in Moscow yesterday, President Putin said, the countries in their association are essentially the drivers of global economic growth. He said, in the foreseeable future, BRICS will generate the main increase in global GDP.

BRICS comprises Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. It has expanded to include Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran and the United Arab Emirates as well. The Kremlin leader is due to host BRICS summit in the Russian city of Kazan next week. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a two-day visit to Russia on Tuesday to attend the Summit.

At an interaction with a group of foreign journalists in Moscow, the Russian President said that BRICS was never meant to be against anyone. Crediting Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the observation, President Putin said, the BRICS is not an anti-Western group but a non-Western group. Mr. Putin said, they aims to strengthen BRICS as a significant force in global politics and trade.

On the Ukraine conflict, President Putin said, Russia is interested in resolving it peacefully. He hit out at US and western nations for backing Ukraine in the war with Russia. He asserted that their military alliance NATO was fighting the war for Ukraine. He appreciated Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s concern over the situation. He said, Prime Minister Modi consistently raised the issue during their discussions.