Hezbollah launches drone attack on Israeli PM Netanyahu’s residence, no casualties reported

Oct 19, 2024

No one hurt, but unconfirmed reports claim house was hit, though no sirens sounded; PM says those behind attack ‘made a bitter mistake’

AMN/ WEB DESK

A drone attack was reported at the residence of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu this morning. The attack was carried out by Hezbollah, who launched a drone towards Netanyahu’s residence located in the Caesarea area. The Israeli Prime Minister’s spokesman said that the premier was not in the vicinity and there were no casualties.

The Israeli military confirmed that a drone had struck the central town where the Israeli Prime Minister resides, and two additional drones were intercepted before they could reach their targets.

Meanwhile, in a statement online, the Iranian military confirmed Hezbollah’s involvement in the attack, stating that Lebanese brothers targeted Netanyahu’s residence in a drone attack. They also shared visuals from the area surrounding Netanyahu’s home.

