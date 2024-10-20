THE INDIAN AWAAZ

32 killed, 85 wounded after Israeli strikes on Gaza

Oct 19, 2024

AMN/ WEB DESK

At least 32 people were killed and 85 wounded after Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip today. In the central Gaza Strip camp of Al-Maghazi, an Israeli strike on a house killed 16 people, while another strike at the nearby camp of Nuseirat killed four others. Five other people were killed in two separate strikes in the southern Gaza cities of Khan Younis and Rafah, while seven Palestinians were killed in the Shati camp in the northern Gaza Strip. On the other hand, Israel’s military said that 60 rockets were launched from Lebanon towards Haifa and other northern Israeli cities.

The IDF said some were intercepted by Israel’s Iron Dome air defence system. Israel’s medical service said an Israeli man was killed near the Israeli city of Akko after a projectile struck his vehicle. Two people also sustained injuries from shrapnel after a rocket hit a house in Haifa. Earlier, a drone was launched towards Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s home in Caesarea, northern Israel. However, the Prime Minister was not in the building, and no casualties were reported.

