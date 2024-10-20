Over 1 million people affected by flooding in South Sudan

AMN/ WEB DESK

Devastating flooding caused by heavy rains pounding several parts of South Sudan has affected more than one million people. The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said the floods have so far displaced about 271,000 people in 42 of the country’s 78 counties. The UN agency said that 40 percent of the affected population is from Northern Bahr el Ghazal and Unity states. South Sudan is facing unprecedented flooding, with forecasts predicting above-average rainfall, river flows from Uganda, and potentially record-breaking floods. According to UN reports, the country is one of 18 hunger hotspots globally where food security is deteriorating.