President Putin praises Indian films; emphasies strong cultural ties with India

WEB DESK

Russian President Vladimir Putin has praised Indian films and said that they are very popular among Russian audiences. Speaking with foreign journalists in Moscow ahead of the BRICS Summit next week, the Russian President indicated that discussions may soon take place with India to further promote the distribution of Indian films in Russia.

He said, they have a special TV channel with Indian movies being shown on it round the clock. Mr. Putin emphasized the strong cultural ties between the two countries. In addition to cinema, Putin also pointed for cooperation in other sectors, including pharmaceuticals. Prime Minister Modi will be on a two-day visit to Russia from Tuesday to attend the BRICS Summit in Kazan.