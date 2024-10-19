THE INDIAN AWAAZ

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

President Putin praises Indian films; emphasies strong cultural ties with India

Oct 19, 2024

WEB DESK

Russian President Vladimir Putin has praised Indian films and said that they are very popular among Russian audiences. Speaking with foreign journalists in Moscow ahead of the BRICS Summit next week, the Russian President indicated that discussions may soon take place with India to further promote the distribution of Indian films in Russia.

He said, they have a special TV channel with Indian movies being shown on it round the clock. Mr. Putin emphasized the strong cultural ties between the two countries. In addition to cinema, Putin also pointed for cooperation in other sectors, including pharmaceuticals. Prime Minister Modi will be on a two-day visit to Russia from Tuesday to attend the BRICS Summit in Kazan.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Over 3 million people including 5 lakh children under 5 are at risk of cholera in Sudan: UN

Oct 19, 2024
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

India sends medical supplies as humanitarian assistance to Lebanon

Oct 19, 2024
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Trade dynamics between India-Sri Lanka have immense potential: Sri Lankan Foreign Minister

Oct 19, 2024

You missed

URDU SECTION

دنیا سے بھوک ختم کرنے کے لیے غذائی نظام بدلنا ضروری، گوتیرش

October 19, 2024
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

President Putin praises Indian films; emphasies strong cultural ties with India

October 19, 2024
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Over 3 million people including 5 lakh children under 5 are at risk of cholera in Sudan: UN

October 19, 2024
TOP AWAAZ

Delhi pollution levels remains in ‘Poor’ category

October 19, 2024