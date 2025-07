AMN/ WEB DESK

In Wimbledon Tennis, Carlos Alcaraz has reached Men’s Singles final beating Taylor Fritz in the semi-final clash a short while ago. World No. 2 Alcaraz of Spain defeated fifth seed Taylor Fritz of US 6-4, 5-7, 6-3 and 7-3 in four sets. Later, the sixth seed and seven-time champion Novak Djokovic will lock horns with top seed Jannik Sinner of Italy. In Women’s Singles, the five-time Grand Slam champion, Iga Swiatek has set up title clash with 13th seed Amanda Anisimova tomorrow.