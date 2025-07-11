Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Microsoft’s new AI system to help decode protein motion, advance drug discovery

Jul 11, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

Microsoft’s new AI system, Biomolecular Emulator-1 (BioEmu-1), will help decode protein motion and help in the faster discovery of drugs. BioEmu-1 is a deep learning model that can generate thousands of protein structures per hour on a single graphics processing unit (GPU).

Proteins play an essential role – from forming muscle fibres to protecting against diseases – in almost all biological processes in both humans and other life forms.

While recent years have seen progress in better understanding of protein structures, predicting a single protein structure from its amino acid sequence was not feasible.But, with BioEmu-1, scientists can get a deeper understanding of how proteins work – critical for designing more effective drugs.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Wimbledon: Carlos Alcaraz enters Men’s Singles Final beating Taylor Fritz in semifinal

Jul 11, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Brazilian President threatens retaliatory tariffs as US President Trump targets Brazil over Bolsonaro trial

Jul 11, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Brazilian President threatens retaliatory tariffs as US President Trump targets Brazil over Bolsonaro trial

Jul 11, 2025

You missed

HINDI SECTION

दुनिया के सबसे अमीर 1% लोगों के पास इतनी दौलत है कि गरीबी को सालाना 22 बार मिटाया जा सकता है

12 July 2025 12:32 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
SPORTS

Four Indians enter round of 32 at FIDE Women’s World Chess Cup 2025

11 July 2025 11:51 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Wimbledon: Carlos Alcaraz enters Men’s Singles Final beating Taylor Fritz in semifinal

11 July 2025 11:44 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Microsoft’s new AI system to help decode protein motion, advance drug discovery

11 July 2025 11:40 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!