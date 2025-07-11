Brazilian President threatens retaliatory tariffs as US President Trump targets Brazil over Bolsonaro trial

AMN/ WEB DESK

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva said on Thursday that he will impose retaliatory tariffs on the United States if President Donald Trump follows through on a pledge to boost import taxes by 50% over the South American country’s criminal trial against his predecessor, Jair Bolsonaro.

The US President has announced the imposition of a tariff on all Brazilian imports, triggering a diplomatic row with President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

The timing of the announcement, which comes as former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro faces trial for allegedly plotting a coup, has intensified speculation that Trump is defending a political ally rather than responding to economic factors.