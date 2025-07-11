Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Brazilian President threatens retaliatory tariffs as US President Trump targets Brazil over Bolsonaro trial

Jul 11, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva said on Thursday that he will impose retaliatory tariffs on the United States if President Donald Trump follows through on a pledge to boost import taxes by 50% over the South American country’s criminal trial against his predecessor, Jair Bolsonaro.

The US President has announced the imposition of a tariff on all Brazilian imports, triggering a diplomatic row with President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

The timing of the announcement, which comes as former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro faces trial for allegedly plotting a coup, has intensified speculation that Trump is defending a political ally rather than responding to economic factors.

