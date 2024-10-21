Russia has never done anything to impact India’s interests negatively: Jaishankar

AMN / WEB DESK

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Russia tomorrow, External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar has emphasized that since independence, Russia has never done anything negative to impact India’s interests. Dr Jaishankar said this today at the World Summit organized by a private media venture in New Delhi.



Speaking on the relations of Russia with the other countries, Dr Jaishankar said that their relationship with the Western countries has broken down, inclining them more towards Asia. He added that Russia as a major natural resource power has a complementarity with India at this stage of development when India is a big resource consumer.

External Affairs Minister said disengagement with China has been completed at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and hoped that both nations would be able to come back to peace as they have reached an understanding.

Speaking at a convention, Jaishankar said India and China are rising powers who are growing at a fast pace in near proximity and it would require diplomacy to handle this ‘double rise’ in the region.

“I think what Foreign Secretary has said is what I can say. We reached that agreement on patrolling. We have gone back to where we were in 2020,” Jaishankar said while speaking at the NDTV World Summit.

“They had blocked us, so we had blocked them. We have reached an understanding, which will allow patrolling. I think the understanding to my knowledge is that we will be able to do the patrolling. With that, the disengagement process with China, you can say has been completed,” Jaishankar said.