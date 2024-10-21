India is advancing on unprecedented scale in all sectors: PM Modi

AMN / WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that India is taking the lead in shaping the global future. He mentioned that the country is advancing on an unprecedented scale in all sectors. Addressing the World Summit organized by a private media outlet, the Prime Minister noted that while the world recognizes AI as artificial intelligence, India has a second AI-Aspirational India. He added that when the world was mired in uncertainty, India emerged as a beacon of hope. Highlighting issues such as COVID-19, the global economy, inflation, unemployment, climate change, and wars, Mr. Modi emphasized that global situations also impact India.

The Prime Minister further said that in just 125 days of the NDA government’s third term, infrastructure projects worth 9 lakh crore rupees have been approved, and 15 new Vande Bharat trains have been launched. He said that the construction of 8 airports has begun, rooftop solar plants have been installed in 5 lakh homes, and more than 90 crore trees have been planted. Mr Modi also highlighted that during these 125 days, the country’s FOREX reserves have grown to over 700 billion dollars. He noted that an international assembly was held to discuss the telecom and digital future. The Prime Minister added that a global fintech festival, discussions on the global semiconductor ecosystem, and an international conference on renewable energy and civil aviation were also organized. Mr. Modi emphasized that this is not just a list of events but a list of hopes associated with India.