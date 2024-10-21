Amit Shah pays tribute to martyrs on Police Commemoration Day

Staff Reporter

On Police Commemoration Day, Home Minister Amit Shah today bowed to the martyrs immortalised by their supreme sacrifices in the line of duty.

In a social media post, Mr Shah said, this is an occasion that honors the infinite sacrifices the police personnel and their families make to see the nation safe. He extended heartfelt gratitude to them for all the sacrifices they have made for the nation.

Mr Shah laid a wreath at the National Police Memorial in New Delhi this morning and paid homage to Martyrs on Police Commemoration Day. Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Home Secretary Govind Mohan, Director Intelligence Bureau Tapan Kumar Deka, DGs of paramilitary forces also paid tributes to the Martyrs at the National Police Memorial.

In his address, Mr Shah said that 36 thousand 468 police personnel have given Supreme sacrifice in the line of duty. He said, 216 police personnel have given Supreme sacrifice in the last one year. The Home Minister said, in the last decade, due to the efforts of the brave Jawans, peace has been restored in Jammu and Kashmir, North-East and the areas which were affected by Left Wing Extremism. He said the three new criminal laws will ensure that the country’s criminal system becomes the most modern in the world.

Mr Shah said, that after taking charge Prime Minister, Narendra Modi had decided that in honour of all the brave soldiers a Police Memorial be built in Delhi which would inspire the youth and the public. He said, the nation will always be indebted to the brave Jawans who sacrificed their lives for the nation