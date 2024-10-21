J&K: Omar Abdullah condemns killing of two migrant workers in Sonamarg

AMN / Srinagar

Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah on Sunday condemned the militant attack in Gagangeer area of Sonamarg, in which two migrant workers were killed.

“Very sad news of a dastardly & cowardly attack on non-local labourers at Gagangir in Sonamarg region. These people were working on a key infrastructure project in the area. 2 have been killed & 2-3 more have been injured in this militant attack. I strongly condemn this attack on unarmed innocent people & send my condolences to their loved ones,” Omar wrote on X.