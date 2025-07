IMD forecasts widespread rainfall with thunderstorms across India

Rainfall today hit parts of Delhi NCR earlier this morning, leading to densely clouded skies. India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall over Chhattisgarh, East Madhya Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha today.

The Met Department also predicted heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, gusty winds and lightning over parts of Northwest India, including Uttarakhand, Gujarat, Konkan, Goa, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Coastal Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh today. The IMD said, rainfall with thunderstorms, gusty winds, and lightning is likely to prevail over Northwest, West, Northeast, East, Central and Southern Peninsular India over the next seven days.