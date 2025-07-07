No country should weaponise critical minerals, technology or supply chains: PM Modi at BRICS

AMN / WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that no country should weaponise critical minerals, technology and supply chains to further its selfish gain. In an outreach session during the BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro, he said, in addition to greater cooperation in critical minerals and technology, there is a need to focus on securing and making their supply chains resilient.

Mr. Modi said that the focus should be on demand-driven decision-making, long-term financial sustainability, and maintaining a healthy credit rating in the BRICS New Development Bank projects.

He said that the progress and well-being of people largely depend on technology, especially Artificial Intelligence, in the 21st century. The Prime Minister added that on one hand, AI can greatly improve everyday life, while on the other hand, it also raises concerns about risks, ethics, and bias. Mr. Modi highlighted that India’s approach and policy on it is clear, as it sees AI as a medium to enhance human values and potential.

The Prime Minister also said, working on the mantra of AI for All, today India is widely and actively using AI in sectors including agriculture, health, education and governance. He noted that New Delhi believes that resolving concerns and encouraging innovation should be given equal importance in AI Governance and underlined the need to work together for Responsible AI.