SC to hear on pleas against electoral rolls revision in Bihar on July 10

The Supreme Court today agreed to hear a batch of petitions challenging the Election Commission’s decision to undertake a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in poll-bound Bihar. The matter will be heard on Thursday.

A Bench of Justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and Joymalya Bagchi agreed to hear the pleas against the poll body’s decision to revise electoral rolls in the state. The Commission’s move was challenged in the Apex Court over the manner and timing of undertaking a special intensive revision in the state.

Several petitions have been filed before the top court claiming that if the SIR is not set aside, it can arbitrarily and without due process disenfranchise lakhs of voters from electing their representatives and disrupt free and fair elections. 

