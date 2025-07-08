Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

India’s First Digital Census in 2027 to Feature Self-Enumeration via Dedicated Web Portal

Jul 8, 2025

Staff Reporter

A special dedicated web portal will be available for self-enumeration during the upcoming Census. It will be available for both phases of Census -2027.  In a series of social media posts,  the Registrar General and Census Commissioner of India said it will be the first digital census in the country, and the data will be collected using Mobile Apps in English, Hindi and regional languages. It added that enumerators and supervisors will use their own mobile devices for data collection.

        Gazette Notification for the Census – 2027 was issued last month, and all States and Union Territories have been asked to republish the notification of intent in their State Gazette and also appoint Nodal Officers for the Census.  The census will be conducted in two phases. In phase one, housing listing and housing census will start from April 2026, while population enumeration will be conducted in the second phase.

