Bihar: SIR of electoral rolls implemented as per ECI’s order

In Bihar, the Special Intensive Revision, SIR of electoral rolls is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission’s order dated 24th June. As per instructions, draft electoral rolls that will be issued on 1st August will contain the names of persons whose enumeration forms are received. The Commission said the exercise is progressing smoothly with the active cooperation of the electors.

As of today, over two crore 87 lakh Enumeration Forms have been received out of 7.90 crore electors in Bihar. In the last 24 hours, over one crore 18 lakh Enumeration Forms have been collected. There are still 18 days to go for the last date for submission of forms. The uploading of forms is also being done simultaneously with 11.26 percent of the electors uploaded till 6.00 this evening.

The partially filled forms are also available for download on the ECI portal as well on ECINET App. The filled forms can be uploaded by the electors on ECINET App. Over 77 thousand 895 Booth Level Officers are going house-to-house to help the electors fill out their Enumeration Forms and collect them. Nearly four lakh volunteers which includes government officials, NCC cadets, and NSS members are also working on the field to facilitate the elderly, PwD, sick and vulnerable populations in the SIR process.