Ashwini Vaishnaw Launches Key Railway Projects in Bihar’s Karpoorigram

Staff Reporter / PATNA

In a major push to modernize Bihar’s railway infrastructure, Union Minister for Railways, Information & Broadcasting, and Electronics & IT, Mr. Ashwini Vaishnaw, laid the foundation stone and inaugurated several key projects at Karpoorigram station under the Samastipur division.

Beginning his visit, Mr. Vaishnaw inspected Digha Bridge Halt, reviewing passenger amenities, cleanliness, safety, lighting, and overall platform conditions. He directed railway officials to prioritize passenger comfort and modern safety standards.

At Karpoorigram station, the Minister laid the foundation stone for redevelopment works worth ₹3.30 crore. The upgrades include a modernized station building, improved waiting rooms, digital information systems, accessible toilets, drinking water facilities, and ramps for differently-abled passengers. He also inaugurated newly completed passenger facilities.

Additionally, Mr. Vaishnaw performed the Bhoomi Pujan for an underground railway subway at Level Crossing Gate No. 59 ‘C’ between Karpoorigram and Khudiram Bose Pusa stations. The ₹14 crore project is expected to reduce traffic congestion and enhance train movement safety.

Highlighting national achievements, he noted that over 35,000 km of new railway lines have been laid in the past 11 years, far surpassing previous records. He reaffirmed the central government’s commitment to making states like Bihar equal partners in building a ‘Developed India.’

Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Mr. Ramnath Thakur, attended as Guest of Honour alongside public representatives, senior officials, and residents.