Six Rail projects announced for Bihar to boost connectivity

Jul 8, 2025
AMN

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced four new Amrit Bharat trains on routes including Patna-Delhi, Darbhanga-Lucknow, Malda-Lucknow, and Saharsa-Amritsar. A regular Jogbani-Erode train was also announced for Seemanchal.

Announcing the rail projects during his visit to Bihar, the Minister said that the 53 kilometres Bhagalpur-Jamalpur third line project worth 1,156 crore rupees will soon get approval. Doubling of Bakhtiyarpur-Rajgir-Tilaiya worth over 2,000 crore rupees and Rampurhat-Bhagalpur worth over 3,000 crore rupees rail lines were also announced. Additionally, two Software Technology Parks of India in Patna and Darbhanga, costing 53 crore rupees and 10 crore rupees respectively, are ready for inauguration, boosting Bihar’s tech infrastructure.

