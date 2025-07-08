Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Bihar: ECI hopeful of completing SIR well before deadline

Jul 8, 2025

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI / PATNA

Election Commission today said that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is progressing well and the exercise of collection of enumeration forms will be completed well before the deadline of 25th July. In a statement, the Commission said that in the first 14 days since the issue of SIR instructions, nearly 47 per cent of enumeration forms have been collected.  

Over  3.7 crore  Enumeration Forms of around  7.90 crore electors in Bihar have been collected so far. The Poll Body said, with the addition of over 20 thousand Booth Level Officers on the ground, the collection effort has been further expedited. Nearly four lakh volunteers which including government officials, NCC cadets and  NSS members, are also working in the field to facilitate the elderly, PwD, sick and vulnerable populations in the SIR process. 

