Bihar govt approves 35% job quota for women, sets up Youth Commission

Staff Reporter / Patna

The Nitish Kumar-led NDA government in Bihar on Tuesday approved 35 percent reservation in all state government jobs for women who are permanent residents of the state.

The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, which also cleared 43 other key proposals.

“Only women native to the state will be eligible for 35 percent horizontal reservation in direct recruitment across all government service cadres in Bihar,” said Chief Secretary S. Siddharth at a press briefing following the meeting.

The cabinet also approved the formation of the Bihar Youth Commission, aimed at empowering the state’s youth and expanding their access to employment and skill development.

Announcing the decision on X, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said: “I am happy to inform you that with the goal of providing maximum employment opportunities to Bihar’s youth, training them, and making them self-reliant and capable, the state government has decided to form the Bihar Youth Commission. This has also been approved by the cabinet today.”

The commission will serve as an advisory body to the state government on all matters related to youth development. It will coordinate with various departments to enhance access to education, skill training, and employment opportunities.

The commission will include one chairperson, two vice-chairpersons, and seven members.

“The commission will monitor that local youth of the state are given priority in private sector jobs within Bihar, while also protecting the interests of those studying and working outside the state,” Kumar said.

A key focus of the commission will be addressing social challenges, including the prevention of alcohol and drug abuse among youth. It will regularly submit recommendations to the government on such challenges as part of its broader mandate.

Describing the initiative as “visionary,” Kumar said the objective is to make Bihar’s youth skilled, self-sufficient, and employment-ready, thereby ensuring a secure future.