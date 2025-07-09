Railway Minister announces 4 new Amrit Bharat trains for Bihar

AMN / PATNA

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced several important initiatives for Bihar during his state visit, which will improve facilities for passengers, rail connectivity, and boost infrastructure growth. After the day-long visit to Bihar yesterday, Mr. Vaishnaw addressed the media persons in Patna. On the line of vision of development of Bihar through investment and new initiatives, the Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced rolling out four new Amrit Bharat trains to Bihar. He said that after several Vande Bharat and a Namo Bharat Express trains, it will be an additional gift from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the people of Bihar.

Rail Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the new Amrit Bharat trains will run on the Patna to Delhi, Darbhanga to Lucknow, Malda to Lucknow, and Saharsa to Amritsar rail routes. Mr. Vaishnaw announced that a regular train will also be started from Jogbani to improve connectivity of Seemanchal Bihar to Southern India. He said the 53-kilometre Bhagalpur-Jamalpur third line will get nod soon, and a budget outlay of 1,156 crore rupees will be sanctioned. Mr. Vaishnaw said that a budget outlay of more than 2000 crore rupees for the doubling of the 104 km long Bakhtiyarpur- Rajgir-Tilaiya rail section will also get approval.

In a major railway infrastructure development investment to Bihar, Mr. Vaishnaw further added that 3000 crore rupees for the doubling of 177 kilometres Rampurhat-Bhagalpur line will be given sanction within a short period. Under his portfolio of Electronics, Information and Technology Ministry, Mr. Vaishnaw said two new Software Technology Parks of India (STPIs) for Bihar are ready in Patna and Darbhanga, which would be inaugurated soon. STPI Patna has been completed with a project cost of around 53 crore rupees, and STPI Darbhanga with an approximate cost of 10 crore rupees.