Delhi cabinet approves NEP 2020; unveils digital classroom expansion plan

Jul 9, 2025
Delhi cabinet approves NEP 2020; unveils digital classroom expansion plan

       

The Delhi Cabinet Tuesday approved the implementation of the National Education Policy-2020 in the national capital. It has also approved smart classrooms worth over 900 crore rupees in the city. The decisions were taken in the 10th Cabinet Meeting chaired by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

        Briefing the media in New Delhi, Education Minister Ashish Sood unveiled a comprehensive digital classroom expansion plan. He added that under the plan two thousand 446 smart blackboards will be installed across the 75 Chief Minister Shri Schools. He informed that the cabinet  has also cleared proposals to create 18 thousand 966 additional smart classrooms for Classes 9 to 12.

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Railway Minister announces 4 new Amrit Bharat trains for Bihar

Jul 9, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Bihar govt approves 35% job quota for women, sets up Youth Commission

Jul 8, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ TOP AWAAZ

Bihar: ECI hopeful of completing SIR well before deadline

Jul 8, 2025

